Naylor went 0-for-1 with a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.

Naylor was hit by a pitch and provided his RBI with a sacrifice fly. He's hitting .339 (21-for-62) over 17 games in September, a span that's also seen him accumulate four of his 10 steals this season. Overall, the first baseman is at a .310/.352/.500 slash line with 17 home runs, 94 RBI and 50 runs scored through 113 contests.