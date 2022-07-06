site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: guardians-josh-naylor-remains-out-of-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Remains out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Naylor (back) isn't starting Wednesday against the Tigers.
Naylor continues to deal with a back injury and will be held out of the lineup for a third consecutive game. Owen Miller is starting at first base and batting fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read