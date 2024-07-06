Naylor went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Giants.

Naylor had some dry stretches in June, but he's turned it around by going 9-for-24 (.375) with six RBI over his last six games. The first baseman set a career high with his 21st homer of the year. He's added 64 RBI, 50 runs scored, three stolen bases, 16 doubles and a .246/.323/.505 slash line over 82 contests. He started the year hot before a shaky May and slightly better June, so he could still find another level in the second half.