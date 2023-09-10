Naylor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Angels.

Naylor's homer Saturday was his first extra-base hit in six contests since he returned from an oblique injury. He's still been productive with six RBI in that span while reclaiming a place in the heart of the Guardians' order. For the season, the first baseman is slashing .304/.347/.496 with 16 homers, 85 RBI, 42 runs scored and seven stolen bases over 102 games.