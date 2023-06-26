Naylor went 2-for-5 with a double and a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.

Naylor got the Guardians on the board with a solo blast to right center off Corbin Burnes in the second inning. The long ball was just his second home run in June, but he's been swinging a hot bat over the course of the month, slashing .368/.397/.517 with 17 RBI, 11 runs and a 3:13 BB:K in 21 games since June 1. He stands at 57 RBI for the year, which is currently fifth-most in baseball and the most by a Cleveland first baseman through 70 games since Jim Thome had 60 in 1998.