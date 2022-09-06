Naylor went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Royals.
Naylor went yard in the sixth inning off of Royals starter Brady Singer to put the Guardians up 3-2. Through five games in September, Naylor has found a little consistency, going 5-for-20 (.250) with a homer, a double and two RBI. The 25-year-old continues to command a presence in the heart of the lineup with a .260/.315/.454 slash line, 17 long balls, 63 RBI, 36 runs scored and five stolen bases through 99 contests.