Naylor is not in the starting lineup against the Red Sox on Sunday.
Naylor went 3-for-5 with a double while driving in three runs in the extra-inning loss to Boston on Saturday, and his reward is a day off rest against the Red Sox on Sunday. Josh Bell is playing first base and hitting cleanup in Naylor's absence with Jose Ramirez getting the start at designated hitter and Gabriel Arias at third base.
