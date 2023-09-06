Naylor is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Twins.
Naylor was in the lineup for his first three games off the injured list but will get some rest for Wednesday's afternoon tilt. Kole Calhoun will occupy first base for the Guardians.
