Brito was acquired by the Guardians from the Rockies on Tuesday in exchange for Nolan Jones.

Brito spent the 2022 campaign at the Single-A level and had a .286/.407/.470 slash line with 11 home runs, 72 RBI and 17 stolen bases in 107 games. The 21-year-old should be bumped up to High-A at some point in 2023.