The Guardians have selected Campbell with the 37th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

At 6-foot-7, Campbell is one of the tallest pitchers in the draft, which allows him to deceive hitters via an uncomfortable approach angle. His plus changeup is particularly effective, and it plays nicely off his low-90s fastball (touches 95 mph). He also throws a solid curveball and is working on his fourth-pitch slider. Campbell logged a 3.82 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and a 141:25 K:BB in 101.1 innings as a junior for Oklahoma State. His delivery is very athletic and repeatable, and he projects to have above-average control. It's possible that he could add a tick to his fastball in pro ball, which would really make the whole package pop.