Garza (lat) returned to action for Triple-A Columbus on Saturday. He allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and three walks while recording just one out (via strikeout) versus Triple-A Buffalo.

This was Garza's season debut, as a right lat strain kept him out of action for nearly two months. The 28-year-old got his first taste of major-league play last year, but he'll likely need to prove himself again at Columbus before potentially being a candidate to join the Guardians' bullpen this year.