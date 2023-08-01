Watson was traded from the Marlins to the Guardians along with Jean Segura in exchange for Josh Bell, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Extremely talented and toolsy, Watson has dealt with his share of attitude issues in pro ball, including a disciplinary suspension last season. Watson is batting .206/.337/.362 with seven home runs and 14 steals in 58 games at High-A. He doesn't turn 21 until April, so there is time for him to turn things around, but it's a little telling that Miami was willing to sell low on him.