Guardians' Kahlil Watson: Receives first big-league call-up

The Guardians recalled Watson from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

He'll be joining the big club as a replacement on the active roster for outfielder Chase DeLauter (rib), who was sent to the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Watson has showed an intriguing power/speed skill set at Triple-A this season, slugging 12 home runs and stealing 14 bases while slashing .255/.370/.491 with a 14.9 percent walk rate and 28 percent strikeout rate across 254 plate appearances. Capable of playing all three outfield spots, Watson could fill one of the holes in the Cleveland lineup that have opened up with DeLauter, Jose Ramirez (hand) and Angel Martinez (foot) all landing on the IL within the last four days. The Guardians will keep the 23-year-old on the bench for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, however.