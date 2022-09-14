McCarty (3-2) earned the victory Tuesday over the Angels, striking out one and allowing a hit in 3.1 relief innings.

McCarty entered the game in the fourth inning with two outs and two on and induced a pop-up to end the inning. After allowing a single to begin the fifth, he retired the final nine batters he faced. In eight appearances -- two starts -- for Cleveland this season he's completed 27.2 frames and thrown at least three innings in seven of those outings. He's likely to continue in a multi-inning role and may get called upon again in Saturday's doubleheader against Minnesota.