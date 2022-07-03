The Guardians designated McCarty for assignment Sunday.
He'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster to left-hander Alex Young, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus. The transaction comes after McCarty was roughed up in his spot start in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Yankees. He was charged with the loss after serving up four runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three over five innings.
