McCarty was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to serve as the 27th man during Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
McCarty will make his second career major-league start during the first game of Saturday's twin bill. Over his first two appearances in the big leagues, he's posted a 10.29 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in seven innings.
