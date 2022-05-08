The Guardians recalled McCarty from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
He's expected to serve as a long-relief option in Sunday's series finale against the Blue Jays behind starter Konnor Pilkington, who was also called up from Triple-A. Considering Pilkington was capped at three innings and 59 pitches in his most recent start for Columbus on May 3, the Guardians likely won't rely on him to work deep into Sunday's start. Expect at least one of Pilkington and McCarty to return to Columbus following Sunday's contest, depending on what kind of workload either pitcher handles against Toronto.