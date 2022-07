McCarty was claimed off waiver by the Guardians on Thursday and will report to Triple-A Columbus, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

McCarty was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday, but it didn't take long for him to find a new home, returning to the Guardians who DFA'd him at the beginning of the month.The left-hander will report to Columbus and wait for another chance to crack the active roster.