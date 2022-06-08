McCarty (0-1) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rangers, surrendering five runs (four earned) on eight hits over four innings. He struck out two without walking a batter.

Making his first career start in the majors, the rookie southpaw got hit hard as he served up three homers. McCarty has similar problems in his only other appearance for Cleveland, as the Yankees took him deep twice in three innings back in late April. It could be awhile before the 26-year-old gets another chance in the big leagues.