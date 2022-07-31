McCarty (2-2) allowed a run on four hits and two walks while striking out two over 3.1 innings, earning the win Sunday over the Rays.

McCarty followed an opener for his second straight appearance, which seems to be working more favorably than a traditional starting role for the 26-year-old. He's given up one run in his last 7.1 innings across two outings. The southpaw has a 5.63 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 13:10 K:BB in 19.1 innings across five appearances. If he stays on a regular schedule, he'd likely pitch again some time during next weekend's four-game series versus the Astros -- the fifth spot in the Guardians' rotation is currently projected to come up again Friday.