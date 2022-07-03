McCarty (0-2) was charged with the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks over five innings against the Yankees. He struck out three.

This was not a particularly impressive outing -- McCarty finished with more walks than strikeouts, and he induced a modest seven swinging strikes on 85 pitches. The lefty was designated as the 27th man for the twin bill and will likely be headed out to Triple-A Columbus prior to Sunday's game. McCarty has a 3.77 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 43 innings for Columbus so far this season.