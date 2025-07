Allard re-signed with the Guardians on a minor-league contract Wednesday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Allard was DFA'd by Cleveland last Thursday and elected free agency after clearing waivers. He's decided to return to the Guardians after logging a 2.55 ERA and 16:8 K:BB across 35.1 innings of work with the big-league club this season.