The Guardians signed Allard to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Allard made four starts and three relief appearances for the Phillies in 2024, producing a 5.00 ERA and 23:8 K:BB over 27 innings. In 82 frames with Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season, he held a 5.38 ERA and 74:34 K:BB. Allard will compete for an Opening Day roster spot but is likely headed to Triple-A Columbus where he'll provide rotation depth.