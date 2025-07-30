Allard will start Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Allard has been enjoying a career season in 2025, posting a 2.83 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 41.1 innings in 21 appearances (one start). The 27-year-old southpaw had started in all four of his appearances for Triple-A Columbus prior to being recalled July 9, but since he hasn't covered more than three innings in an appearance since late May, he's unlikely to work deep enough into Wednesday's game to qualify for a win.