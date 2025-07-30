default-cbs-image
Allard will start Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Allard has been enjoying a career year this season, posting a 2.83 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 41.1 innings. The Guardians will likely let the 27-year-old southpaw pitch multiple innings Wednesday before handing the game to the bullpen.

