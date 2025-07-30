Guardians' Kolby Allard: Starting bullpen game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allard will start Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Allard has been enjoying a career year this season, posting a 2.83 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 41.1 innings. The Guardians will likely let the 27-year-old southpaw pitch multiple innings Wednesday before handing the game to the bullpen.
More News
-
Guardians' Kolby Allard: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Kolby Allard: Back with Cleveland on MiLB deal•
-
Kolby Allard: Enters free agency•
-
Guardians' Kolby Allard: Designated for assignment•
-
Guardians' Kolby Allard: Thriving in return to bullpen•
-
Guardians' Kolby Allard: Effective in spot start•