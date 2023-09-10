Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Angels.

Calhoun went yard in the second inning, but it was the only run the Guardians could manufacture against one of his former teams. The 35-year-old was solid after joining Cleveland in August, but he's gone just 5-for-31 (.161) over nine games in September. The slump has yet to cost him playing time, but the recent returns of David Fry and Josh Naylor could eventually lead to Calhoun slipping out of a near-everyday role. Calhoun is slashing .241/.325/.398 with four homers, 17 RBI, 14 runs scored and five doubles through 29 contests.