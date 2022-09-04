Pilkington was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Pilkinton was demoted to Triple-A after giving up two runs over five frames in a spot start for Cleveland in late July, and he'll rejoin the big club Sunday. The 24-year-old has started in nine of his 12 appearances for the Guardians and has a 4.17 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 40:24 K:BB across 45.1 innings.
