The Guardians recalled Pilkington from Triple-A Columbus ahead of his scheduled start in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

As a result of Saturday's doubleheader, the Guardians will temporarily require a sixth member of the rotation. Enter Pilkington, who will pick up his first big-league start in the series finale versus Toronto. The 24-year-old lefty previously made his MLB debut as a member of Cleveland's bullpen, but after being optioned to Triple-A on April 24, he made a pair of starts for Columbus. In his most recent outing May 3, Pilkington covered three innings and tossed 59 pitches, so the Guardians could end up treating Sunday's game as more of a bullpen day rather than asking the southpaw to work deep into his start.