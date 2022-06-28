The Guardians recalled Pilkington from Triple-A Columbus and designated him as their 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Twins in Cleveland. Pilkington is scheduled to start the second game of the twin bill.

Pilkington will be rejoining the Guardians for his ninth appearance and sixth start of the season, after he previously generated a 3.67 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 28:15 K:BB across 27 innings in his earlier stints in the majors. Though the Guardians are expected to send him back following the twin bill, Pilkington should have a good chance to make spot starts with the big club in both of the next two weeks. Cleveland has doubleheaders coming up July 4 in Detroit and July 12 against the White Sox.