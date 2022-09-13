Pilkington allowed four runs on three hits and three walks over five innings against the Angels on Monday. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Pilkington began his start with three scoreless frames before coughing up two-run homers to Matt Duffy and Mike Trout in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively. The rookie southpaw is now sporting a 4.30 ERA through 52.1 MLB innings. However, he's posted a 5.09 ERA since earning his first and only win June 1. Pilkington is tentatively scheduled to face the Twins at home this weekend.