Pilkington allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six in 3.2 innings during Sunday's win over the Blue Jays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Pilkington's first three MLB appearances came out of the bullpen, but he drew the start Sunday since the Guardians had a doubleheader Saturday. The southpaw required 83 pitches to get through 3.2 innings, but he struck out six against the Blue Jays' potent offense. Pilkington will likely return to the minors or take on a bullpen role following Sunday's start, but he'll be a candidate to serve as a spot starter on other occasions this year.