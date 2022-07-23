The Guardians plan to call up Pilkington from Triple-A Columbus to start the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the White Sox, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Pilkington has often been the Guardians' go-to option for spot starts this season, as he'll be making his 12th appearance and ninth start Saturday despite having not been a full-time member of the rotation at any point in 2022. While starting in his last eight outings, Pilkington has produced a 4.84 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 32:20 K:BB in 35.1 innings. Since the Guardians plan on designating Pilkington as their 27th man for the twin bill, he's expected to immediately return to Columbus following Saturday's start.