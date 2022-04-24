The Guardians optioned Pilkington to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Pilkington has gotten the job done in his three relief appearances with the Guardians, covering five scoreless innings and striking out five while allowing only three baserunners. Cleveland still likely views the 24-year-old southpaw as a potential starter at the big-league level, however, and with no rotation spot available with the Guardians at present, he'll head back to the minors to pick up regular starts.