The Guardians optioned Pilkington to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.
As anticipated, Pilkington was moved back to the minors one day after the Guardians designated him as the 27th man for their doubleheader with the White Sox. He started the second game of the twin bill and took the loss after surrendering four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings.
More News
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Hit hard in Tuesday's loss•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Called up ahead of start•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Will get spot start in doubleheader•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Heads back to minors•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Goes four innings in spot start•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Summoned for start•