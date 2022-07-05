Pilkington didn't factor into the decision during Monday's 5-3 loss to Detroit in Game 2 of a doubleheader, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts in four innings.

Called up as the 27th man for Monday's nightcap, Pilkington surrendered one run in the third and two more in the fourth as a result of his own error. The 24-year-old's two strikeouts match a season low for games he's started, though the 46 game score is actually the third highest of his seven turns. Pilkington now possesses a 4.08 ERA and 1.67 WHIP with 34 strikeouts in 35.1 innings and will most likely return to the minors barring a change in Cleveland's plans.