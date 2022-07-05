Pilkington was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Pilkington was called up to start the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers, and he allowed only one earned run over four innings. However, he will head back to the minors for the time being. Only five Guardians have started more games than Pilkington this season, so he figures to be the top option next time the team needs to bring up a starter from the minors.