Pilkington (1-2) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out three.

Two of the hits off Pilkington left the yard, as Jose Abreu homered in the first inning and Josh Harrison in the second. The southpaw was serving as Cleveland's 27th man for the twin bill and will likely be headed back to Triple-A Columbus, as his 4.24 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 37:21 K:BB through 40.1 innings in the majors don't make a strong case for a regular spot on the Guardians' staff.