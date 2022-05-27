Pilkington allowed three earned runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out four Thursday against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Pilkington has bounced between Cleveland and Triple-A Columbus for much of the season, but he wasn't sharp Thursday. He struggled with his command and has now walked eight batters across 12 big-league innings. Pilkington avoided a truly disastrous outing only because he managed to keep the ball in the yard. Despite the discouraging effort, Pilkington could take another turn through the rotation while Aaron Civale (thigh) is sidelined, particularly because Cleveland has only one day off in the next two weeks.