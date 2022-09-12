Pilkington is scheduled to start Monday's series opener against the Angels at Progressive Field.
Since getting called up from Triple-A Columbus just over a week ago, Pilkington has made only one two-inning relief appearance for Cleveland, but he'll get the chance to join the rotation while Zach Plesac (hand) and Aaron Civale (forearm) are on the injured list. Though Pilkington was a full-time starter at Columbus and previously made nine starts for Cleveland earlier this season, he may not be counted on to work more than 4-to-5 innings Monday as the Guardians aim to optimize his performance. Long reliever Kirk McCarty could be called upon to piggyback Pilkington, if the Guardians elect to go that route.
