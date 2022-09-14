Pilkington is scheduled to start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Twins, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

He'll be getting his second start of the week after he worked five innings while giving up four earned runs on three hits and three walks in a no-decision against the Angels on Monday. Pilkington is likely to head to the bullpen or to Triple-A Columbus following Saturday's outing, as Aaron Civale (forearm) looks to be trending toward a return from the 15-day injured list next week and would presumably take back his rotation spot from the rookie left-hander.