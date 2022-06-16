Pilkington didn't factor into the decision during Wednesday's 7-5 win against the Rockies, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Pilkington pitched better than his line showed as two runs scored on errors and one on a wild pitch, though manager Terry Francona exercised a quick hook as the rookie was limited to 69 pitches and couldn't make it through the fifth inning. Cleveland has now won four of the 24-year-old's five starts though Pilkington possesses a pedestrian 4.50 ERA during the 22 innings with only 13 strikeouts and an alarming 14 walks. He's slated to pitch next against Minnesota early next week.