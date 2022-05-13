Pilkington was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday.
Pilkington made a spot start against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts in 3.2 innings. He'll continue to be in the mix for callups when the Guardians need an extra starter.
More News
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Fans six as starter•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Called up ahead of start•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: In line for first MLB start•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Goes back to minors•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Rejoining big-league club•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Optioned to Triple-A•