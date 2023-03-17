Pilkington was optioned to Triple-A Columbus by the Guardians on Friday.
Pilkington will begin the year in the minors after failing to secure a bid on the Opening Day staff. The southpaw will likely be an up-and-down option for Cleveland in the 2023 campaign.
