Pilkington was recalled from Triple-A Columbus by the Guardians on Tuesday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Pilkington pitched three innings for Columbus on Saturday but could be available on short rest out of the Guardians' bullpen Tuesday. The left-hander was up with Cleveland briefly last week but didn't make an appearance.
