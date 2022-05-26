Pilkington was recalled from Triple-A Columbus prior to Thursday's start against the Tigers.
Pilkington has posted a 2.08 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 8.2 innings over four appearances (one start) in the majors this year, and he'll make his second big-league start Thursday after Aaron Civale (glute) landed on the injured list. Whether Pilkington remains in the rotation during Civale's IL stint likely depends on how well he performs in Thursday's series opener against Detroit.
