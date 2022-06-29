Pilkington (1-1) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins, giving up four runs on eight hits and three walks over 4.1 innings as the Guardians were downed 6-0. He struck out four.
The young southpaw navigated through traffic on the basepaths in the first couple innings, but the wheels came off for Pilkington in the third as a Luis Arraez triple and a two-run blast by Jorge Polanco gave Minnesota all the offense it would need. Pilkington is expected to head back to Triple-A Columbus after the twin bill, and through his first six big-league starts the rookie carries a 5.13 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 27:17 K:BB over 26.1 innings.
More News
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Called up, starts Game 2 on Tuesday•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Joining big club for spot start•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Moves back to Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Narrowly misses win•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Struggles with command Thursday•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Strikes out eight in win•