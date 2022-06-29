Pilkington (1-1) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins, giving up four runs on eight hits and three walks over 4.1 innings as the Guardians were downed 6-0. He struck out four.

The young southpaw navigated through traffic on the basepaths in the first couple innings, but the wheels came off for Pilkington in the third as a Luis Arraez triple and a two-run blast by Jorge Polanco gave Minnesota all the offense it would need. Pilkington is expected to head back to Triple-A Columbus after the twin bill, and through his first six big-league starts the rookie carries a 5.13 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 27:17 K:BB over 26.1 innings.