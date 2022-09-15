Pilkington was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Pilkington won't be off the big-league roster for long, as it was announced Wednesday that he is in line to start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins. Hunter Gaddis was recalled to take Pilkington's spot on the roster for the time being.
