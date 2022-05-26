Pilkington will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start Thursday's game against the Tigers, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The 24-year-old is poised to make his second big-league start of the season after Thursday's originally-scheduled starter, Aaron Civale (glute), was placed on the injured list. Pilkington has given up two earned runs with an 11:4 K:BB over 8.2 major-league innings this season, and a decent showing in Detroit could earn him more opportunities in the rotation