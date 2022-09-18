Pilkington allowed a hit and two walks while striking out six over 5.2 scoreless innings versus the Twins in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader. He did not factor in the decision.

Pilkington turned in a strong performance, but he was long out of the game when it was finally decided in the 15th inning. He was tagged for four runs in five innings in his previous start, but this was a much more convincing outing. For the year, he has a 3.88 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 50:32 K:BB through 58 innings across 15 appearances (11 starts) in the majors. With Aaron Civale (forearm) set to return Tuesday, it's unclear if Pilkington will hang around as a reliever or get optioned back to Triple-A Columbus in favor of a fresh arm after Saturday's doubleheader depleted the Guardians' bullpen.