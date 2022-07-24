Pilkington allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Serving as the 27th man for the twin bill, Pilkington was solid but not much more than that. He received no run support while in the game, but the Guardians' offense got him off the hook with a four-run rally in the seventh. The southpaw now has a 4.17 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 40:24 K:BB across 45.1 innings in 12 appearances (nine starts) with the Guardians this year. While it hasn't been officially announced yet, Pilkington is expected to return to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, though he'll remain Cleveland's preferred spot starter while Aaron Civale (wrist) is out.